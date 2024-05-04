One year on: Orphanage run by Kuki-Metei couple offers hope for harmony

Keithelmanbi (Manipur): A year after ethnic clashes polarised the state and its people, a Kuki-Meitei couple running an orphanage fostering children from both communities are testimony to the harmony that once was and hope that it will be so again one day soon.

Donjalal Haokip and Rebati Devi, who have no biological children of their own, operate the The Ema Foundation home in Keithelmanbi, the sensitive zone between the Imphal Valley and Kangpokpi, the former dominated by Meiteis and the latter by Kukis.

Is it an easy task considering the tense situation in the state? "No. But love is the only counter for violence and the way to peace," 52-year-old Haokip told PTI from the home located in the foothills of West Imphal and Kangpokpi.

The couple, who have been running the orphanage since 2015, fosters 17 children, including Meitis, Kukis, Nagas and even Nepalis.

They remember vividly the events of May 3, 2023 when ethnic clashes broke out over a 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.