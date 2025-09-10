<p>Guwahati: Amid skeptical mood among many in the Meitei-dominated Imphal about the Centre's role in finding a solution to the conflict, at least six valley-based insurgent groups on Wednesday issued a "boycott call" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Manipur on September 13. </p><p>In a statement emailed to media organisations here, the Co-ordination Committee (CorCom), an umbrella body of six rebel groups, issued a "total shutdown" from 1 am to Modi's departure on the day. </p><p>An influential forum of Kuki organisations, on the other hand, welcomed Modi's scheduled visit. </p>.Ahead of PM Modi's visit to Manipur, Kuki groups agrees for free movement on NH-2 stretch.<p>The CorCom blamed the Centre for the conflict involving the Meitei and the Kuki communities since May 2023. It also accused the Centre of trying to transform Manipur into a region to be dominated by "mainland Indian populations".</p><p>The Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) along with factions of United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and Revolutionary People’s Front, the political wing of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) are part of the CorCom. </p><p>The forum had issued similar "boycott calls" to Modi's visit before the Assembly elections in 2022, in 2018 and 2019. </p><p>PM Modi is visiting Manipur for the first time since the conflict started in May 2023. The PM did not visit the state despite repeated appeals and demands by the civil society organisations and the Opposition parties. Many here told DH on Wednesday that mere visit of the PM is not enough and the Centre must come up with a concrete solution. </p><p>The PM is scheduled to attend two public meetings: first at the Peace Ground in the Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district and later near the historic Kangla Fort in Imphal. </p><p><strong>"Rare and historic"</strong></p><p>Welcoming the Prime Minister for his first visit since the eruption of the violence, Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), a forum of the Kuki Zo organisations, on Wednesday called the visit "rare and historic". </p><p>"This is a historic and rare occasion, as it comes nearly four decades after an Indian Prime Minister last visited our region." A KZC leader said former PM Rajiv Gandhi had visited Churachandpur way back in 1971. </p><p>"For years, we have been voicing our demand for complete separation from Manipur, seeking a separate administration in the form of a Union Territory with legislature under Article 239A of the Indian Constitution. As the leader of our great nation, we are confident that the Prime Minister will give due recognition to our voice, our pain, and our aspirations. We place our trust in your leadership to heal our wounds, restore our dignity, and safeguard the future of the Kuki-Zo people."</p><p>Meiteis are, however, against the demand and want a NRC to detect the "illegal Chin-Kuki migrants from neighbouring Myanmar".</p><p>Manipur has remained under President's Rule since February.</p>