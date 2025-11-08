<p>Guwahati: The Centre's current policy does not support creation of Union Territory, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) have told Kuki armed groups in conflict-torn Manipur while virtually rejecting their demand. </p><p>This was conveyed during the two-day meeting between the MHA officials and representatives of Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and the United People’s Front (UPF), the umbrella body of Kuki insurgent groups currently under the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with the government, on Thursday and Friday. </p>.Manipur: Shutdown in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur as protest against killing of UKNA cadres.<p>The meeting was held in New Delhi. </p><p>"During the meeting, AK Mishra (MHA advisor for Northeast) reiterated that whilst the Government of India is sensitive to the plight of the Kuki Zo people, the current policy does not support creation of new Union Territories. He also stressed the need for consultations with other communities in Manipur. The KNO/UPF delegation urged the Centre to reconsider its position in view of the fact that the Constitution is above Government policy," said a joint statement issued by KNP and UPF, on Saturday. </p><p>The groups have been firm in their demand that creation of a "separate administration" in the form of a Union Territory with legislature is the only way forward for ending the conflict involving the Meteis. </p><p>More than 260 people have died and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the Meitei-Kuki conflict since May 2023. Manipur has remained under President's Rule since February due to the conflict.</p><p>This was the first meeting between the MHA and the KNO and UPF, in which the matters related to political demands of the Kuki-Zo communities were discussed, since the conflict erupted. On September 4, the KNO and UPF held a meeting with the MHA, in which only the matters related to Suspension of Operations agreement and movement on the highways were discussed. The MHA earlier held discussions with civil society organisations representing the communities, both in the Valley and the Kuki-dominated hills. </p><p><strong>Kukis never part of Manipur: </strong>Defending their demand for a "separate administration," the KNP and UPF claimed during the meeting with MHA that the Kuki Zo Hills were never under the control of the Manipur State Durbar before Independence. "It was also pointed out was that under British rule, the Kuki Zo lands and other tribal areas were classified as 'Excluded Areas’ under the Government of India Act, 1935. They were administered directly by the British Political Agent, not by the Meitei king - Kuki Zo governance rested with the traditional chiefs, who exercised complete control over land, justice, and local affairs." <br></p>