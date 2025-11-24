Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Protests against Sangai festival by displaced persons raise fears of fresh conflict in Manipur

IDPs ask if the administration can celebrate a festival, why cant it allow them to go back to their homes
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 16:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 16:00 IST
India NewsManipur

Follow us on :

Follow Us