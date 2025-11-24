<p>Guwahati: Sangai Festival, Manipur's most popular annual cultural festival since 2010, has this time triggered fears of fresh conflict in the strife-torn state.</p><p>Hundreds of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) taking shelter in Meitei-dominated valley in Manipur clashed with security forces for the third day on Monday as they intensified protest against the ongoing Sangai Festival and the demand for facilitating their return to their homes in Kuki-dominated districts.</p><p>The security forces fired tear gas shells and and even fired bullets in the air as the IDPs broke the barricades and clashed at Dolaithabi in Impal East district as they tried to forcefully cross the 'buffer zone' to return to their homes in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district. </p>.Nearly 18 acres of illegal poppy cultivation destroyed in Manipur.<p>"The administration is organising the Sangai festival despite our repeated protests and pleas against it. This means the situation in the state is normal now. Then they should allow us to go back to our homes," Sunil Meitei, a displaced person from Kangpokpi said. Sunil along with many Meitei families had to flee to the valley soon after the Meitei-Kuki conflict had erupted in May 2023. </p><p>More than 260 people have died and over 60,000 others have been displaced. Nearly 20,000 displaced Meiteis from Kuki-dominated Churachandpur, Tengnoupal and Kangpokpi districts have been taking shelter in relief camps in the valley. The state has remained under President's Rule since February this year. </p><p>They demanded that the Sangai festival, Manipur's biggest annual cultural festival organised since 2010, be cancelled till restoration of peace. The festival was cancelled in the last two years due to the conflict. But the administration under President's Rule inaugurated the 10-day-long event on November 21 citing improvement in law and order situation. </p><p>Members of Co-ordination Committee on Manipur, an influential forum of civil society groups, Meira Paibis (the women vigilante groups) and the IDPs staged protests, many even clashed with the forces. Most MLAs including former CM N. Biren Singh skipped the inaugural event on November 21. Footfall at the festival too has been minimal, while armed forces guard the venue to prevent possible disruption by protesters. </p><p>As IDPs have been forcefully trying to return to their homes, security forces fear fresh conflict. </p><p>"We are trying to stop them in order to prevent further conflict. But many are trying to cross rivers and even going out at night. The situation is turning worrisome," an official in a central security force told DH. </p><p>Kuki organisations like the Kuki Zo Council have issued a warning against "forceful entry" into the Kuki-dominated areas stating that there is "restrictions" on movement of the Meiteis as "coexistence under one administrative structure is not viable." Kukis have been demanding a "separate administration" in the form of a union territory. </p>