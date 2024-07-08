Rahul Gandhi urges PM Modi to visit violence-hit Manipur, says Congress ready to help bring peace

Imphal : Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the ethnic violence-affected Manipur to give solace to the people.
Describing what has happened in Manipur as a "tremendous tragedy", Gandhi also said that Congress is ready to do everything it can to bring peace to the state.
Ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities since May last year claimed more than 200 lives in Manipur.
"The PM should have visited the state long back. It is important that he visits Manipur. I request him to come to Manipur and try and understand what is happening here. People of Manipur, probably people of the entire country, want the PM to visit the state and listen to the victims’ woes. It will comfort the people. Congress is ready to support anything that would improve the situation," he said.
During his day-long visit to Manipur, Gandhi visited several relief camps.
“This is the third time I come here since the problem started. It has been a tremendous tragedy. I was expecting some improvement in the situation. But I was quite disappointed to see that the situation is still nowhere near where it should be," he said.
"I want to tell all the people of Manipur (that) I came here as your brother, as somebody who wants to help you, wants to work with you to bring back peace in Manipur. I am ready to do whatever I can, Congress party is ready to do whatever it can to bring back peace here," he said.
Stating that he had never seen anywhere in India what is going on in Manipur, Gandhi asserted that violence and hatred are not going to get any solution, while respect and interaction can.
“The state is completely split in two and it is a tragedy for everybody involved. The entire state is suffering. If we start to think about peace and affection, it will be a very very big step for Manipur," the Congress leader said.
The leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha said that whenever the people of Manipur want, he and his party will be available.
“Indian government and everybody who considers himself a patriot must embrace the people of Manipur," said the Congress leader who also met Governor Anusuiya Uikey before holding the press conference.
Published 08 July 2024, 16:17 IST