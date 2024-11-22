Seven arrested for damaging properties of elected members in Manipur

<p>Imphal: Manipur police arrested seven people in connection with cases related to damage to properties of elected members, an official statement said on Friday.</p>.<p>The seven were arrested during the last two days and an investigation is under way, it said.</p>.NPP's Manipur unit asks members not to attend meetings called by Biren Singh government .<p>On November 16 protestors attacked the residences of three state ministers and six MLAs after bodies of six missing persons were recovered.</p>.<p>Earlier, 25 people have been arrested for causing arson at different residences of MLAs and ministers, police added.</p>