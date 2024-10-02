Shutdown over kidnapping of 2 youths affects life in Manipur

<p>Imphal: Normal life was affected in the five Imphal Valley districts in Manipur on Wednesday due to a shutdown called by Meitei group Joint Action Committee (JAC) over the kidnapping of two youths.</p><p>Shops and other commercial establishments remained closed, and vehicles remained off the roads as demonstrators blocked the streets in Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Kakching and Thoubal districts.</p>.Manipur: Shutdown in Churachandpur, Kangpokpi affects life.<p>In Thoubal, where the shutdown started in the early hours of Tuesday, women blocked the NH 102 at Mela Ground, Wangjing, Yairipok and Khangabok, police said.</p><p>Near the Mela Ground, women demonstrated in the middle of the road, while young men burnt tyres to prevent movement of vehicles.</p><p>The shutdown was strongly enforced at Khurai and Lamlong in Imphal East district.</p><p>JAC convenor L Subol said, "The agitation will continue till the youths are released."</p><p>Three young men hailing from Thoubal district were allegedly kidnapped in Kangpokpi last week. Later, one of them was rescued, but the other two remain missing.</p><p>Accompanied by two friends, N Johnson Singh went to appear for a recruitment test at New Keithelmanbi in Manipur's Imphal West district, but took a wrong turn, ending up in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district, according to police.</p>