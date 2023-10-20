JOIN US
Manipur

Siddharth Mridul sworn in as Chief Justice of Manipur High Court

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey administered the oath of office to Justice Mridul.
Last Updated 20 October 2023, 12:06 IST

Imphal: Justice Siddharth Mridul was on Friday sworn in as the Chief Justice of Manipur High Court during a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan here.

Justice Mridul, who became the seventh Chief Justice of Manipur High Court, had previously served as a judge of Delhi High Court for more than 15 years.

"Looking forward to a productive tenure in office... I took stock of the situation and altogether 3,335 cases are pending with the Manipur High Court," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Justice M V Muralidharan, who issued the controversial order of asking the Manipur government to consider inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list, has been transferred to the Calcutta High Court.

Justice Muralidharan had been the acting Chief Justice of Manipur High Court.

(Published 20 October 2023, 12:06 IST)
