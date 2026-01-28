Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Supreme Court extends tenure of Justice Gita Mittal led panel overseeing Manipur relief till July 31

It was submitted that the panel has so far submitted 42 reports to the apex court on various aspects related to the rehabilitation of the victims.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 08:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 08:58 IST
India NewsManipurSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us