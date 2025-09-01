Suspected murder of Thadou community leader reignites Meitei-Kuki tension in Manipur

<p>Guwahati: Alleged murder of a leader belonging to Thadou community in Assam on Saturday night has reignited tension between the Meitei and Kuki communities in strife-torn Manipur. </p><p>As anger over the death of Neikham Jomhao, Chairman of Thadou Literature Society in Assam, increased, organisations representing both Thadou and Meitei communities on Monday demanded action against the militant groups belonging to the Kuki communities alleging their involvement in the death.</p>.No confirmation on PM Modi visiting Manipur in September 2 week: Officials.<p>The Co-ordination Committee on Manipur Unity (COCOMI) and Federartion of Civil Society Organizations, Manipur (FOCS), two influential apex bodies of the Meiteis, stated in seperate statements that the incident again highlighted the "misuse" of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreements by the Kuki insurgent groups. </p><p>"These acts of terror are not isolated; they are calculated suppressions of collective will. They aim to silence those who dare to dream of a peaceful, undivided state. It is precisely because Mr. Jomhao represented this voice of unity that he was made a target reminding us all how radical, narco-driven forces seek to extinguish hope about peace," COCOMI said in a statement. </p><p>Thadou Inpi Manipur, an apex body of the Thadou community in Manipur, on Sunday said that Jomhao, 59, was murdered at his residence at Manja village in Karbi Anglong.</p><p>Jomhao was one of the prominent leaders who had attended the "Road to Peace" event at Imphal on August 6, in which the Thadou organisations had challenged the community to be part of the Kuki tribes. They also stressed on promotion of peace with the Meiteis. This angered some Kuki organisations. </p><p>The Thadou Inpi alleged involvement of two Kuki insurgent groups, Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) and United Kukigram Defence Army (UKDA) in the incident. It demanded an investigation by the NIA and supported the demand by the Meiteis for abrogation of the Suspension of Operations agreement with the Kuki insurgent groups including the KRA and UKDA. Thadou Inpi suspected that Jomhao was killed as a response to their stand at the meeting in Imphal.</p><p>The Kuki organisations including the KRA and UKDA has not yet reacted to the allegations. </p><p>Both COCOMI and FOCS, which took part in talks with the government for ending the conflict with the Kukis, also demanded action against the Kuki groups. </p><p>Manipur has remained under President's Rule due to conflict involving the Meitei and the Kukis since May 2023. More than 250 people have died. Kukis have been demanding a "separate administration" as a way forward for ending the conflict while the Meiteis are against the demand. </p>