Territorial Army personnel averts mishap of goods train in Manipur's Noney

The soldiers of the Territorial Army patrol deployed along Jiribam to Khongsang railway line identified the damage and promptly alerted authorities about the impending danger. The incoming goods train was stopped at Kambiron by the Army personnel, said the statement.

The timely intervention by the Territorial Army prevented what could have been a major train accident, Army further said.

The Territorial Army is deployed along this stretch of the railway line to provide security for the under-construction mega railway project linking Jiribam to Imphal. Their vigilance and quick response underscore the critical role they play in ensuring the safety and security of this essential infrastructure project, said the statement.

Heavy rains on Monday caused landslides at several places in Manipur and even led to death of two persons in Tamenglong district.