Territorial Army personnel averts mishap of goods train in Manipur's Noney

Guwahati: A territorial Army personnel on Tuesday averted a potential mishap of a goods train carrying food items to conflict-hit Manipur by alerting railway authorities on time about a damaged track, Army said on Tuesday.
The train, comprising of 21 wagons, carrying rice was enroute to Khongsang station in the Noney district and the Army personnel saw that crushed stones that support tracks were washed away due to heavy rains on Monday. "This damage posed a significant risk of track instability and misalignment," Army said in a statement on Tuesday evening.
The soldiers of the Territorial Army patrol deployed along Jiribam to Khongsang railway line identified the damage and promptly alerted authorities about the impending danger. The incoming goods train was stopped at Kambiron by the Army personnel, said the statement.
The timely intervention by the Territorial Army prevented what could have been a major train accident, Army further said.
The Territorial Army is deployed along this stretch of the railway line to provide security for the under-construction mega railway project linking Jiribam to Imphal. Their vigilance and quick response underscore the critical role they play in ensuring the safety and security of this essential infrastructure project, said the statement.
Heavy rains on Monday caused landslides at several places in Manipur and even led to death of two persons in Tamenglong district.
Published 30 July 2024, 17:01 IST