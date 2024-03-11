India Politics Live: I.N.D.I.A. bloc full of corrupt people, scammers, says Union Minister Nityanand Rai

On Ajit Pawar faction leader Nilesh Lanke joining the Sharad Pawar faction, NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar told news agency ANI, "I don't react on speculations... We are not in the business of being in contact with other leaders but I know several leaders are not comfortable on the other side."
NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar.
Hitting out at the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said that the alliance is full of corrupt people and scammers.
"It believes in nepotism and appeasement policy. There is so much struggle for power, which has no policy. They do not care about people and their development. Where there is selfishness, there will be conflict", he said.
Pathak told ANI that 10 NDA leaders will file their nomination today. Seeming positive about the result, the deputy CM said, " it is for sure that we will win the elections."
UP Minister JPS Rathore elaborated upon the nominee parties and told PTI, "Seven candidates are from the BJP and three others are from our alliance partners. One of them is Ashish Patel from Apna Dal, the two others are from Rashtriya Lok Dal and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party."
The BJP leader was speaking to ANI about the upcoming elections. He took a jibe at Mamata saying that the TMC supremo branded the BJP as outsiders and said that 'now she herself has bought people from outside the state, who are not at all having any connection with the state.'
TMC restricted BJP leaders from entering Bengal many times, this time they will be restricted from Parliament, says BJP leader Rao
He further talked about the Sandeshkhali row and said:
She tried to prevent the central investigating agency, she tried to prevent the Human Rights Commission and Women Rights Commission, and also BJP leaders from entering Bengal many times, this time they will be restricted from entering Parliament.N Ramchander Rao