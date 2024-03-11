JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
India Politics Live: I.N.D.I.A. bloc full of corrupt people, scammers, says Union Minister Nityanand Rai

In today's political developments, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh labelled PM Modi and his aide Amit Shah as 'experts in psychological warfare'. Taking a jibe at the TMC supremo, BJP leader N Ramachander Rao said that Mamata branded BJP as 'outsiders' and now 'she is the one giving tickets to outsiders'. On TMC's decision of fielding June Malia from Medinipur, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh said that the party does not trust its people in West Bengal and is therefore 'bringing people from outside'. Track all the latest political happenings across the country with DH!
Last Updated 11 March 2024, 05:40 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
05:3211 Mar 2024

I.N.D.I.A. believes in nepotism and appeasement policy: Union Minister Nityanand Rai

05:1011 Mar 2024

More political stories from India

04:3711 Mar 2024

This time TMC will be restricted from entering Parliament, says BJP leader N Ramchander Rao

02:4111 Mar 2024

Jairam Ramesh on BJP's '370 seats' claim

05:3611 Mar 2024

I know several leaders are not comfortable on the other side: Sharad Pawar on Ajit Pawar faction leader Nilesh Lanke joining his faction

On Ajit Pawar faction leader Nilesh Lanke joining the Sharad Pawar faction, NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar told news agency ANI, "I don't react on speculations... We are not in the business of being in contact with other leaders but I know several leaders are not comfortable on the other side."

NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar.

NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar.

Credit: PTI Photo

05:3211 Mar 2024

I.N.D.I.A. believes in nepotism and appeasement policy: Union Minister Nityanand Rai

Hitting out at the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said that the alliance is full of corrupt people and scammers.

"It believes in nepotism and appeasement policy. There is so much struggle for power, which has no policy. They do not care about people and their development. Where there is selfishness, there will be conflict", he said.

05:1011 Mar 2024

More political stories from India

As we get the latest political updates from across the country for you, check out our political page for more stories on the country's ever-changing, cataclysmic and chaotic politics here.

Political leaders, Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Akhilesh Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal.

Political leaders, Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Akhilesh Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal.

Credit: PTI Photos

04:5911 Mar 2024

UP MLC polls: Dy CM Brijesh Pathak says 'NDA will definitely win'

Pathak told ANI that 10 NDA leaders will file their nomination today. Seeming positive about the result, the deputy CM said, " it is for sure that we will win the elections."

UP Minister JPS Rathore elaborated upon the nominee parties and told PTI, "Seven candidates are from the BJP and three others are from our alliance partners. One of them is Ashish Patel from Apna Dal, the two others are from Rashtriya Lok Dal and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party."

04:3711 Mar 2024

This time TMC will be restricted from entering Parliament, says BJP leader N Ramchander Rao

The BJP leader was speaking to ANI about the upcoming elections. He took a jibe at Mamata saying that the TMC supremo branded the BJP as outsiders and said that 'now she herself has bought people from outside the state, who are not at all having any connection with the state.'

TMC restricted BJP leaders from entering Bengal many times, this time they will be restricted from Parliament, says BJP leader Rao

He further talked about the Sandeshkhali row and said:

She tried to prevent the central investigating agency, she tried to prevent the Human Rights Commission and Women Rights Commission, and also BJP leaders from entering Bengal many times, this time they will be restricted from entering Parliament.
N Ramchander Rao
(Published 11 March 2024, 02:54 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCJairam RameshLok Sabha electionsCECElection CommissionerI.N.D.I.A

Follow us on