Electoral Bonds Hearing Highlights: SC dismisses SBI's plea seeking extension, directs it to disclose details on March 12
The Supreme Court rejected a plea by the State Bank of India seeking an extension to share details of individuals and companies who bought its electoral bonds to fund political parties. It said the information should be shared with the election panel by Tuesday and the ECI should make it public on its website by the evening of March 15.
The submission of SBI in the application sufficiently indicate that the information that is to directed to court is readily available: SC
06:1811 Mar 2024
The application filed by the SBI seeking extension of time until 30 June, 2024 is dismissed.
06:2211 Mar 2024
ECI shall compile the information and publish the details in its official website no later than by 15 March, 2024 by 5 PM: SC
07:5611 Mar 2024
So the BJP who came to power proimising to reveal Swiss bank details are now fearing to reveal SBI details!: Mahua Moitra
07:5311 Mar 2024
"Thank you Supreme Court," says Mahua Moitra after SC quashes SBI's extension plea
07:5211 Mar 2024
Supreme Court has taken a tough stand on the SBI's application for extension: Advocate Prashant Bhushan
"The Supreme Court has taken a tough stand on the SBI's application for extension of time till June 30 to disclose details about donors of electoral bonds as well as the parties which redeemed these electoral bonds. The court has dismissed the application of the SBI, pointing out that the data that the court had asked them to give is already available with the SBI as per their affidavit, they've to submit the details of the donors and details of the parties which redeemed these electoral bonds."
07:5111 Mar 2024
Karnataka Youth Congress workers organised a demonstration outside the SBI bank in Bengaluru after the SC verdict dismissing the bank's plea seeking extension
Karnataka Youth Congress workers organized a demonstration outside the SBI bank in Bengaluru.
The Supreme Court's rejection of SBI's request for an extension is a victory for transparency. In a democracy, it's essential that institutions are held accountable.@IYCKarnatakapic.twitter.com/tlfyAt9ZGV
SC protects democracy from 'devious machinations' of current regime: Cong on electoral bonds issue
The Congress Monday hailed the Supreme Court for dismissing the SBI's plea seeking an extension of time to furnish details of electoral bonds, saying the apex court has once again come to protect democracy from the "devious machinations" of the current regime.
A five-judge Constitution bench of the top court on Monday dismissed the State Bank of India's plea for time extension and directed it to furnish the details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission by close of business hours on March 12.