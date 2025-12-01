<p>Deoria: Police have detained a man after a video allegedly showing a group of people assaulting a youth with a belt and slippers, and forcing him to lick spit in a village here surfaced online, officials said on Monday.</p>.<p>The video, purportedly from Gobarai village, has been circulating on social media since Sunday evening.</p>.<p>According to the police complaint lodged by the victim's mother, her son was on his way to Deoria town for shopping around 3 pm on November 29 when four men from Sakra Par and Gobarai villages stopped him. The group then assaulted him and forced him to lick spit.</p>.<p>Later that night, the same group allegedly the complainant's house, tried to break down a door, and pelted stones, the woman claimed.</p>.Bride elopes with lover after Varmala ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.<p>Station House Officer of Deoria Police Station, Vinod Kumar Singh, said, "A complaint has been filed by the youth’s mother. A person has been detained, and further action is underway. The remaining accused will be taken into custody soon". </p>