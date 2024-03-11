Electoral Bonds Case Live: SC hearing to begin at 10:30 am
The Supreme Court will hear the application filed by the State Bank of India (SBI) seeking extension till June 30 to disclose details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties before the scheme was scrapped last month. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud will also hear a separate plea, which has sought initiation of contempt action against the SBI alleging, it "wilfully and deliberately" disobeyed the apex court's direction to submit details of the contributions made to political parties through electoral bonds to the Election Commission by March 6. Track all the latest updates here only with DH!
Last Updated 11 March 2024, 03:23 IST
Highlights
03:2311 Mar 2024
The contempt plea, filed by NGOs Association for Democratic Reforms and Common Cause, claimed SBI's application seeking extension of time has been deliberately filed at the last moment to ensure that details of donor and the amount of donations are not disclosed to the public before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
03:2311 Mar 2024
SC's responsibility to protect its dignity: Sibal on SBI plea on electoral bonds issue
02:4411 Mar 2024
Supreme Court to hear today the Electoral Bonds case
Terming the SBI's reasons for seeking an extension in disclosing electoral bond details "puerile", Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal Sunday said it is the Supreme Court's responsibility to protect its dignity and that it "would not be easy" to accept the bank's plea when a Constitution bench has rendered a judgement.
Sibal, who led the argument for the petitioners in the Supreme Court case against the electoral bond scheme, said the State Bank of India (SBI) claiming that it would take several weeks to make the data public sounds like "somebody wants to protect somebody".
SBI position on poll bonds unconvincing
Many hold that the reasons cited by the bank for its inability to comply with the court’s directive are untenable.
(Published 11 March 2024, 03:23 IST)