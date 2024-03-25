JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
Holi Celebrations Live: Nation braced up for festival of colours

Happy Holi dear readers! As you oil-up for the festival of colours, we bring to you updates from all across India! While we hope your day will be a full of colours and excitement, stay tuned to this blog to set the Holi vibe right!
Last Updated 25 March 2024, 02:49 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:4825 Mar 2024

13 people injured in Mahakal Temple fire 

02:4825 Mar 2024

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture in Puri on Holi

02:4825 Mar 2024

People admitted in MP hospital after fire breaks out during Bhasma aarti while Holi celebrations were under way

02:4825 Mar 2024

13 people injured in Mahakal Temple fire 

02:4825 Mar 2024

People celebrate Holi in Israel

02:4825 Mar 2024

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture in Puri on Holi

02:4825 Mar 2024

People admitted in MP hospital after fire breaks out during Bhasma aarti while Holi celebrations were under way

02:4825 Mar 2024

'Bhasma Aarti' at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Holi

(Published 25 March 2024, 02:48 IST)
India NewsFestivalsVaranasiHoliVrindavanIndian festival

Follow us on