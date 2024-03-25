Holi Celebrations Live: Nation braced up for festival of colours
Happy Holi dear readers! As you oil-up for the festival of colours, we bring to you updates from all across India! While we hope your day will be a full of colours and excitement, stay tuned to this blog to set the Holi vibe right!
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture in Puri on Holi
02:4825 Mar 2024
People admitted in MP hospital after fire breaks out during Bhasma aarti while Holi celebrations were under way
02:4825 Mar 2024
13 people injured in Mahakal Temple fire
#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh | 13 people injured in a fire that broke out in the 'garbhagriha' of Mahakal Temple during bhasma aarti today. Holi celebrations were underway here when the incident occurred. The injured have been admitted to District Hospital.
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | People admitted to District Hospital in Ujjain after a fire broke out in the 'garbhagriha' of Mahakal Temple during bhasma aarti. Holi celebrations were underway here when the incident occurred. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/TkpAnsHLT8