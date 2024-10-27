Home
Massive response to PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

Total 18 lakh applications have been approved for subsidy in the scheme since it's launch in February, said a statement.
Ajith Athrady
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 15:44 IST

Published 27 October 2024, 15:44 IST
India NewsElectricitysolar

