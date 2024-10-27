Massive response to PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

<p>New Delhi: More than 1. 30 crore households have registered for the solar rooftop scheme under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. </p><p>Total 18 lakh applications have been approved for subsidy in the scheme since it's launch in February, said a statement. </p><p>The PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, introduced in the Union Government's interim Budget presented on February 1, aims to provide free electricity to 1 crore households through rooftop solar systems. </p><p>With an investment exceeding Rs 75,000 crores, the project targets to offer up to 300 units of free electricity every month to eligible households.</p> .<p>This subsidy amount will be up to Rs 78,000. The government is also working on to provide subsidy under 'PM Surya Ghar Yojana' as soon as possible as it planing to disburse subsidy amount with in a week. </p><p>This scheme of the Central Government not only helps in reducing carbon footprint but also promotes sustainable growth, Servotech Power Systems Limited founder and Managing Director Raman Bhatia, said in a statement. </p><p>Both PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, PM-Kusum Scheme will bring a new revolution in the field of renewable energy Bhatia said.</p><p>Under this scheme of the Central Government, many companies including Servotech Power Systems Limited has launched several innovative and high-tech new series of solar on-grid inverters, battery energy storage systems, and solar pump controllers for the roofs of homes and offices in line with the scheme, he said. </p>