Maternity leave for women in construction work, wages to be deposited in bank account: Govt

New Delhi: Maternity benefits will now be extended to women in the construction sector, an unorganised workforce. Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said that, to this end, the labour ministry has sent out an advisory to employers asking them to ensure women are given the benefits of maternity leave and the emoluments under the PM Matru Vandana Yojana. A similar advisory was issued by the ministry of highways and road transport, too. Women who suffer miscarriage will also be entitled for 6 weeks leave, Irani said.

Irani said that the labour ministry on Tuesday sent out a directive to all companies in the infrastructure sector that registered construction workers will need to be given 26 weeks of maternity leave by their employers.

“If a woman part of the construction industry, constructing highways today, miscarries, as per the advisory, she will be entitled to leave with wages at the rate of maternity benefits for the period of six weeks immediately following the day of her miscarriage,” Irani said.