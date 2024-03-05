McDonald's India to use word cheese in products as FSSAI and NABL verify quality

New Delhi: Westlife Foodworld, fast-food chain McDonald’s operator in West and South India, on Tuesday said food safety regulator FSSAI has verified the cheese used by it and is now allowed to use the word cheese in the name of its products.

Additionally, an independent NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) has also confirmed that Westlife Foodworld uses authentic cheese in its food preparation and not cheese analogues or substitutes, its Managing Director Saurabh Kalra said.

Earlier, the company had removed the word cheese from its products following the direction of the Maharashtra FDA, which was not satisfied with the cheese used in its food preparations.

Now pursuant to the clean chit, McDonald’s India West & South has retained the term "cheese" in the names of its products containing cheese, said Kalra in a virtual briefing.