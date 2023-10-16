MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi appointed India's ambassador to UN in Geneva

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi was on Monday appointed India's permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) and other international organisations in Geneva. Bagchi, a 1995-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) official, took over as spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in March 2020 and deftly handled a number of critical issues and developments including the eastern Ladakh border row, India's Covid-19 response and New Delhi's G20 presidency.