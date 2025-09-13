<p>Shillong: Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/murder">murdering</a> her husband Raja during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, filed a bail petition.</p>.<p>The judicial magistrate first class of Sohra sub-division fixed September 17 for hearing her petition.</p>.<p>Additional Public Prosecutor Tushar Chandra said the petition was filed on Friday, but the prosecution sought time to examine the case records.</p>.Meghalaya honeymoon murder: What we know so far.<p>Sonam's counsel has claimed "flaws" in the charge sheet filed in the murder of<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indore"> Indore</a>-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi.</p>.<p>Raja Raghuvanshi was murdered by three hitmen at a secluded parking lot near Weisawdong in Sohra while he was on his honeymoon in the state. His wife and her boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, allegedly planned the murder.</p>.<p>Raja and Sonam went missing from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/meghalaya">Meghalaya</a> in May, triggering a nationwide search operation. Eventually, Raja's body was found, and Sonam gave herself up before the police in UP as investigators from Meghalaya nabbed the other accused.</p>.<p>Last week, police submitted a 790-page charge sheet against Sonam, Raj, and the three hitmen -- Vishal Singh Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi.</p>