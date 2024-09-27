Next round of talks with Assam on border dispute likely in October: Meghalaya CM

Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Friday that the next round of formal talks to resolve the border disputes with Assam is likely to take place in October.

He stressed that the discussion over the areas that have complications has to be thorough to ensure no oversight of any aspect by both the states.

"Regarding border differences, we have been having regular meetings. Unofficially also, I had multiple discussions with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma," Sangma said in Guwahati.