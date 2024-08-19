Three out of four Congress MLAs in Meghalaya joins ruling NPP

The development gave the NPP more reasons to rejoice as its tally increased to 31 in the 60-member Assembly. In the Assembly elections held last year, the NPP won 26 seats and had to take support of two regional parties, United Democratic Party, HSPDP and the BJP to form the coalition government for the second straight term.

The Opposition Congress, which was in power for the maximum time since Meghalaya became a state in 1972, was reduced to just five. One of the MLAs, Saleng A. Sangma was elected to the Lok Sabha when he santched the Tura Lok Sabha seat from NPP's Agatha K. Sangma.

After NPP lost the Tura seat, several leaders of the party said that its ties with BJP cost the party in the Christian-majority Meghalaya.

One NPP leader in Shillong on Monday evening said the NPP could not think about severing its ties with BJP as it got the absolute majority in the Assembly with the joining of the three Congress MLAs on Monday.