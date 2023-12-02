Melodi takes internet by storm after Italian PM Meloni shares selfie with 'good friend' Modi

The internet is abuzz with assumptions about the friendship between the two world leaders as there have been 103K posts with the hashtag of ‘Melodi’ on X.

In March this year, the Italian PM called Modi the "most loved leader around the world". The two leaders had also met at the G20 Summit hosted by India where they spoke about trade, commerce, defence, emerging technologies and more.

Apart from Meloni, PM Modi met his British counterpart Rishi Sunak, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair at the COP28 Summit.

Modi also met Israeli President Isaac Herzog and underscored India’s support for an early and durable resolution of the Israel-Palestine issue through dialogue and diplomacy.