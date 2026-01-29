Menu
Mere installation of CCTVs in police stations not enough, they must function properly: Supreme Court

The Rajasthan government informed that an additional budget of Rs 75 crores was sanctioned on Wednesday and each police station in the state will have 16 CCTVs, instead of 12, by March 31.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 14:50 IST
Published 29 January 2026, 14:50 IST
