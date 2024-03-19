Meta vows to curb misinformation, misuse of AI-made content during Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi: Facebook and Instagram-owner Meta on Tuesday vowed to crack down on any misinformation and misuse of AI-generated content during general elections in India, saying it will remove them if they suppress voting, incite violence and use a network of fact-checkers to label content that is fake, altered or manipulated.

Meta said it will operationalise an India-specific Elections Operations Centre, bringing together experts from across the organisation to identify potential threats and put specific mitigations in place across its apps and technologies in real-time.

The social media giant said it is building tools to label AI-generated images from Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, and others that users post to Facebook, Instagram and Threads, as the social media giant pledged its commitment towards election integrity efforts ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.