<p>New Delhi: From oral histories to India's emergence as a global content hub, the tableau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting depicted the country's storytelling traditions from ancient times to the present.</p>.<p>The tableau, themed "Bharat Katha: Shruti, Kriti, Drishti", made its way down Kartavya Path during the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/republic-day">Republic Day </a>parade on Monday and highlighted the continuity between India's civilisational wisdom and contemporary creative innovation, reflecting how heritage and technology together shape national identity.</p>.<p>The tableau opened with the cosmic resonance of Aum, symbolising the origin of sound, knowledge, and creation. The first segment, Shruti, depicted India's rich oral traditions through a Guru imparting wisdom to disciples under a Peepal tree, with flowing sound-wave motifs illustrating the transmission of knowledge through the spoken word.</p>.<p>This segment reflected the foundations of India's intellectual, spiritual, and cultural heritage.</p>.<p>Kriti, the second segment, marked the transition from oral to written expression, featuring Lord Ganesha inscribing the Mahabharata, symbolising sacred authorship and the preservation of knowledge.</p>.<p>Visuals of ancient manuscripts, classical performing arts, and early communication traditions highlighted the growth of structured literature, art forms, and cultural documentation.</p>.<p>The final segment, Drishti, showcased India's modern media landscape, with vintage cameras, film reels, satellite symbols, newspapers, and box-office imagery showcasing the evolution of cinema, broadcasting, and print media.</p>.<p>Figures of filmmakers and artists honoured creative pioneers, while digital elements such as Artificial Intelligence, Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics-Extended Reality (AVGC-XR), and virtual production technologies reflected India's shift to immersive, next-generation storytelling.</p>.<p>Live performers, including Dandora artists, classical dancers, and folk groups, animated the tableau, celebrating India's cultural diversity.</p>.<p>Reinforced by WAVES 2025 and the "Dawn of the Orange Economy," the tableau presented both a cultural timeline and a forward-looking vision, reaffirming India's growing influence in the global creative and media ecosystem. </p>