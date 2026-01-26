Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

MIB tableau at Republic Day parade traces India's storytelling traditions from ancient to modern

The tableau opened with the cosmic resonance of Aum, symbolising the origin of sound, knowledge, and creation.
Last Updated : 26 January 2026, 09:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 January 2026, 09:00 IST
India NewsRepublic DayDelhiMinistry of Information and Broadcasting

Follow us on :

Follow Us