Migrant workers should be seen from larger perspective: MP minister

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Labour Minister Prahlad Patel has disagreed with the stereotype definition of migrant labourers and said workers in this category should be seen from a larger perspective.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, he said that benefits of the government schemes for migrant labourers should be extended to the workers going out of the state and coming to the state.

"I sometimes do not agree with the definition of migrant workers because it is based on the English word 'migration' and gives it a very different meaning," Patel said after a meeting with officials of the labour commissioner's office in Indore.