'Misuse of power': Centre's declaration of half-day holiday for Ram Mandir event slammed by Oppn

New Delhi: The announcement of half-day holiday on the occasion of Ram temple consecration by the Narendra Modi government for central government and public sector employees have attracted criticism from the Opposition with the CPI(M) on Friday calling it "misuse of power" and AIMIM describing it as “development for all appeasement for none (except majority)”.
The union government had on Thursday announced a half-day holiday for its employees as well as those in central institutions, banks and industrial establishments while some state governments too have announced holiday as well as dry day on January 22.
In a statement, the CPI(M) Polit Bureau said, "this is yet another step to directly involve the government and State in what should be a purely religious function. Employees have the right to make a personal choice regarding their religious belief and behaviour but it is a gross misuse of power for the government itself to issue such a circular."
"The CPI(M) reiterates its position that such actions by the government are against the Constitution and the Supreme Court guidelines that the State should be without any religious colour," it added.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi posted on 'X', "Eid Milad un Nabi holiday was cancelled by a BJP state government. A constitutional authority did away with a 30-min break on Fridays for namaz. This is 'Development for all appeasement for none (except majority)'."
Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, meanwhile, wrote to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud seeking announcement of holiday on January 22 for Supreme Court, High Courts and other local courts on the occasion of the consecration ceremony "acknowledging its cultural and national significance".
Besides the centre, several BJP ruled states have also announced half-day or full-day holidays besides some enforcing "dry day" on Monday.
The states which have declared dry day include UP, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Along with these states, Goa, Assam, Rajasthan and Gujarat have also announced a holiday on January 22.
BJD-ruled Odisha has also announced a half-day holiday owing to the ceremony.