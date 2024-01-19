'Misuse of power': Centre's declaration of half-day holiday for Ram Mandir event slammed by Oppn

In a statement, the CPI(M) Polit Bureau said, "this is yet another step to directly involve the government and State in what should be a purely religious function. Employees have the right to make a personal choice regarding their religious belief and behaviour but it is a gross misuse of power for the government itself to issue such a circular."

"The CPI(M) reiterates its position that such actions by the government are against the Constitution and the Supreme Court guidelines that the State should be without any religious colour," it added.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi posted on 'X', "Eid Milad un Nabi holiday was cancelled by a BJP state government. A constitutional authority did away with a 30-min break on Fridays for namaz. This is 'Development for all appeasement for none (except majority)'."