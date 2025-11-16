Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamizoram

Gastroenteritis outbreak toll rises to 6 in Mizoram's Lawngtlai

Since then, six people have succumbed and 84 others are currently infected with the disease, Lawngtlai district hospital medical officer Dr Malsawmtluanga said.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 15:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2025, 15:39 IST
India NewsMizoramgastroenteritis

Follow us on :

Follow Us