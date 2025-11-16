Menu
Tripura CM Manik Saha rejects demand for CBI inquiry into banned cough syrup seizure case

Escuf, which is used as an intoxicant in Bangladesh, has been banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 18:10 IST
Published 16 November 2025, 18:10 IST
India NewsTripuraManik SahaCough Syrup

