Lalduhoma-led new government in Mizoram to take oath on December 8

Guwahati: The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government led by Lalduhoma in Mizoram will take oath on December 8 at Aizawl.

Lalduhoma is likely to meet Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan today afternoon after a meeting of all newly elected MLAs of ZPM.

The ZPM MLAs are scheduled to meet at Lalduhoma's residence at Aizawl, where the party chief is likely to be elected as the leader of the legislature party.

The ZPM stormed into power on Monday by winning 27 out of 40 Assembly seats and unseating Zoramthanga-led Mizo National Front (MNF) government.