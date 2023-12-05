Lalduhoma-led new government in Mizoram to take oath on December 8

Guwahati: The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government led by Lalduhoma in Mizoram will take oath on December 8 at Aizawl.
Lalduhoma is likely to meet Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan today afternoon after a meeting of all newly elected MLAs of ZPM.
The ZPM MLAs are scheduled to meet at Lalduhoma's residence at Aizawl, where the party chief is likely to be elected as the leader of the legislature party.
The ZPM stormed into power on Monday by winning 27 out of 40 Assembly seats and unseating Zoramthanga-led Mizo National Front (MNF) government.
MNF bagged only 10 seats while BJP increased its tally from one in 2018 to two. Congress, which was in power five times in Mizoram since 1986, managed to win only one seat.
Observers attributed ZPM's victory to anti-incumbency against MNF and the new party's promise of a "new system to get rid of MNF and Congress." MNF and Congress remained in power since 1987, when Mizoram attained statehood.
Zoramthanga, who also lost the elections, tendered his resignation to the Governor on Monday.