Mizoram

Meth tablets worth Rs 12 crore seized near Myanmar border

Last Updated 14 October 2023, 09:42 IST

Follow Us

Aizawl: Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 12 crore were seized in Mizoram's Champhai district and two persons were arrested, the Assam Rifles said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics Department seized 40,400 tablets from the Zote area near the Myanmar border on Thursday, it said.

Those arrested were identified as Altab Uddin (32) and Anam Uddin (32), both from Assam's Karimganj town, it added.

A case was registered, and an investigation is underway, officials said.

(Published 14 October 2023, 09:42 IST)
