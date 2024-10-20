Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamizoram

Mizoram commercial vehicle owners to go on indefinite strike from October 23 over fuel price hike

CM Lalduhoma had on October 17 said that his cabinet has affirmed that prices of petrol and diesel, which were hiked on September 1, would not be reduced.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 10:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2024, 10:10 IST
India NewsMizoramLalduhoma

Follow us on :

Follow Us