Mizoram: Meth tablets seized, two Myanmarese arrested

Aizawl: Two Myanmarese have been arrested in Mizoram's Champhai district on Wednesday for possessing methamphetamine tablets, an official statement said.

Officials of the state excise and narcotics department conducted an operation in Tlangsam village near the India-Myanmar border on Wednesday and seized 5 lakh methamphetamine tablets from the possession of the two Myanmarese nationals, it said.

They were identified as Lallawmzuali (28) and Lalramzauva (31), both from Khawmawi village in Myanmar's Chin state, the statement said.

The seized drugs were smuggled from Myanmar, it said.

The duo was booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985.

(Published 22 February 2024, 01:56 IST)
