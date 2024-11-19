Two women held with heroin in Mizoram

<p>Aizawl: Two women were arrested with heroin worth Rs 1.54 crore in east Mizoram's Champhai district, the Assam Rifles said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The duo was held during a joint operation by personnel of the Assam Rifles and officials of the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department at Zote village in the district on Monday, it said.</p>.Punjab Police busts narco smuggling and arms cartel; 2 held with over 8 kg heroin.<p>A total of 220.13 gram of heroin was recovered from their possession, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.</p>.<p>The accused have been handed over to the excise and narcotics department for further legal proceedings, it added.</p>