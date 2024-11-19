Home
Two women held with heroin in Mizoram

The duo was held during a joint operation by personnel of the Assam Rifles and officials of the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department at Zote village in the district on Monday.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 12:24 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 12:24 IST
India NewsCrimeHeroinMizoram

