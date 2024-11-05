Voting underway for Mizoram council poll

<p>Aizawl: Voting for the 12-member Sinlung Hills Council election in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/mizoram">Mizoram</a> is underway on Tuesday, amid tight security arrangements, an official said.</p>.<p>Polling began at 7 am in 38 booths.</p>.<p>Of these polling stations, 16, close to the Assam and Manipur border, have been declared "critical", he said.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly polls 2024 | Congress candidate Madhurima Raje opts out of contest from Kolhapur.<p>All entry points of the council area near the Assam and Manipur border have been sealed to avoid untoward incidents, the official said.</p>.<p>Counting of votes will be held after 4 pm as soon as all ballot boxes reach constituency headquarters, he said.</p>.<p>Altogether 23,789 voters, including 11,914 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls.</p>.<p>Forty-nine candidates, including a woman, are in the fray.</p>.<p>The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM)-Hmar People's Convention (HPC) combine and the Congress fielded 12 seats each.</p>.<p>The ZPM contested in 8 seats, while the HPC nominated four candidates.</p>.<p>The main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) fielded 10 candidates and BJP one.</p>.<p>There are 14 independent candidates, including two Hmar People's Convention (Reformed) candidates backed by the MNF.</p>.<p>The SHC has 12 constituencies, comprising 31 villages in the Hmar-majority northeastern part of Mizoram, covering three assembly constituencies in Aizawl, Kolasib and Saitual districts.</p>.<p>In the last polls held in November 2019, the MNF-HPC combine bagged 10 seats, and the other two were won by independent candidates.</p>.<p>The SHC was established on July 9, 2018, as a result of the peace accord signed between the Mizoram government and the erstwhile underground outfit Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic) or HPC(D) on April 2 that year.</p>.<p>The council has 12 elected members and two nominated seats. </p>