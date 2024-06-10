Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Back in telecom ministry, Scindia faces first task of 5G spectrum auction

New Delhi: Returning to the telecom ministry after about one and half decades, Jyotiraditya Scindia as the new telecom minister has his task cut out to complete the 5G spectrum auction scheduled to be held later this month.

Besides the spectrum auction, where over Rs 96,000 crore worth of airwaves will be on the block, Scindia will also have to prioritise issues like satellite broadband services, security clearance for Elon Musk-led Startlink and formulate rules for the new Telecommunications Act.

Scinida will have to set the ball rolling on a 100-day agenda that would outline clear priority areas, key deliverables, roadmaps and targets for the telecom sector.