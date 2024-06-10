Modi 3.0 Cabinet Meet Live | PM Modi hints at converting 'Modi wave' into something more 'stable'

In his first address to the officials of PMO, after assuming office of the Prime Minister for the third time, PM Modi says, "10 years ago the image in our country was that PMO is a power centre, a very big power centre and I was not born for power. I do not think of acquiring power. For me, it is neither my wish nor my path that PMO should become a power centre. The steps we have taken since 2014, we have tried to develop it as a catalytic agent...PMO should be people's PMO & it cannot be Modi's PMO..."

"When it comes to the Government, it is not just Modi alone, thousands of minds that are connected to him, thousands of brains that are working on this, thousands of arms that are working on this - as a result of this grand form, even the common man gets to meet its capabilities..."

He added, "...Together we have just one goal -Nation First; just one intention - 2047 Viksit Bharat. I have said this publically, Mera Pal Pal Desh Ke Naam Hai. I have also promised the country - 24/7 for 2047. I have such expectations from the team..."

Warning of hard-working days ahead, he said, "We are not those people for whom office starts at this time and ends at this time. We are not those people, we are not bound by time, we have no limits to our thinking, and we have no criteria for our efforts. Those who are beyond this are my team and the country trusts that team."