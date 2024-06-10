Modi 3.0 Cabinet Meet Live | PM Modi hints at converting 'Modi wave' into something more 'stable'

PM Modi waxed eloquent about 'unstable' desires, saying, "You will me a lot of people in your real life if you talk to people who belong to teenage groups — if for some time cricket season is going on, he feels like becoming a good cricketer. If a good movie becomes very popular then he feels that this field is good, and I should become an actor. At the same time, the Chandrayaan incident happened, so he felt that this field was very good and that he should become a scientist...
He then subtly hinted at his ambitions over the next 5 years of his term, stating, "Most of the people are those whose desires are unstable. And when the desire is unstable, then the common man calls it a wave...But when the desire becomes stable and it attains stability for a long time, then the desire passes through a process which turns into a resolution...Desire plus stability is equal to resolution, and resolution plus hard work is equal to success..."
If the world is at a stage beyond which there is nothing else, we have to be there. We have to take our country where nobody else reached...Narendra Modi to PMO officals
In his first address to the officials of PMO, after assuming office of the Prime Minister for the third time, PM Modi says, "10 years ago the image in our country was that PMO is a power centre, a very big power centre and I was not born for power. I do not think of acquiring power. For me, it is neither my wish nor my path that PMO should become a power centre. The steps we have taken since 2014, we have tried to develop it as a catalytic agent...PMO should be people's PMO & it cannot be Modi's PMO..."
"When it comes to the Government, it is not just Modi alone, thousands of minds that are connected to him, thousands of brains that are working on this, thousands of arms that are working on this - as a result of this grand form, even the common man gets to meet its capabilities..."
He added, "...Together we have just one goal -Nation First; just one intention - 2047 Viksit Bharat. I have said this publically, Mera Pal Pal Desh Ke Naam Hai. I have also promised the country - 24/7 for 2047. I have such expectations from the team..."
Warning of hard-working days ahead, he said, "We are not those people for whom office starts at this time and ends at this time. We are not those people, we are not bound by time, we have no limits to our thinking, and we have no criteria for our efforts. Those who are beyond this are my team and the country trusts that team."
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said, "He (PM Modi) is forming the government for the third time but for the first time he is running a coalition government. When he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, there was no coalition... when he was the Prime Minister for 10 years, there was no coalition. This is the first time that he is running a coalition government... In the last 5 years, he did everything that he had been promising for years, whether it was Article 370, or Ram Mandir, but even after doing all this, his seats decreased instead of increasing... Those who were talking about crossing 400 could not even cross 300..."
"It looks like they (BJP/NDA) don't want backward classes and Dalit communities. Several people from such communities have been elected to the state from that party," Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru.