<p>New Delhi: Congress on Tuesday attacked the Modi government over US President Donald Trump once again referring to his role in stopping the conflict between India and Pakistan, saying the "tally is now 60".</p><p>Trump has repeated his claim during a bilateral meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Sultan.</p><p>In a post on 'X', Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said, "Just when it appeared that the claims had stopped, President Trump has reminded the world again."</p><p>"At a meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince in Washington yesterday, President Trump has reiterated his claim that he had intervened to ensure Operation Sindoor was halted. Of course, he has said this earlier in Saudi Arabia itself as well as in Qatar, Egypt, UK, Netherlands, and Japan apart from in many other press interactions. The tally is now 60," he said.</p><p>Separately, Ramesh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not miss an opportunity to defame the Congress and its leaders. </p><p>However, he claimed, when President Trump says 60 times that Operation Sindoor was stopped because of him and that he used the trade agreement as a weapon, he remains silent. "I don't understand why he is afraid, why doesn't he openly say that President Trump is wrong?" Ramesh added.</p><p>In his bilateral meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince, Trump said, "I've actually stopped eight wars. Have another one to go with, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. I'm a little surprised at Putin. It took longer than I thought, but we stopped India and Pakistan. I wish I could go through the list. You know the list better than I do."</p><p>"I'm very proud. And I stopped one that was almost ready to start again. You know, there's one that was ready to start, and they're doing very well. So, it all took place right here in the Oval Office, whether by telephone or whether they came in, many of these leaders have come in, and, you know, they signed their peace deals right here in the Oval Office," Trump added.</p>