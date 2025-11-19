Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Modi afraid of correcting him?': Congress slams PM after Trump reiterates he stopped India-Pak conflict

Jairam Ramesh claimed, when President Trump says 60 times that Operation Sindoor was stopped because of him and that he used the trade agreement as a weapon, he remains silent.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 10:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2025, 10:50 IST
India NewsPM ModiDonald TrumpJairam RameshIndia-Pakistan war

Follow us on :

Follow Us