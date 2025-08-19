<p>New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government is likely to introduce two Bills – one to amend the Constitution and another to rework the law governing the administration of the Union Territories – in Lok Sabha as early as Wednesday, two days before the Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to end.</p><p>A meeting of the Union Cabinet on Tuesday is learnt to have cleared The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025 and The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to pilot the Bills in Lok Sabha and it could go to a Parliamentary committee for further scrutiny, as observed in cases of Bills that seek to amend the Constitution.</p>.National Sports Governance Bill becomes an Act after President Murmu's assent.<p>There is no official word on the contents of the Bills. There was speculation that the Bills were related to providing statehood to Jammu and Kashmir but officials indicated that it is not related to restoring statehood to the union territory.</p><p>On August 14, the Supreme Court asked the union government to clarify its stand to a plea seeking restoration of statehood of Jammu and Kashmir while observing that it cannot ignore the ground situations including as to what happened on Pahalgam. </p><p>Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that there were several considerations which go into the decision making process. "We assured statehood after elections but there is a peculiar position in this part of the country," he added.</p>