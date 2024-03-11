Modi govt took 1,521 days to frame rules for CAA after notification; here's why

Almost every three months from mid-2020, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sought extensions from the Parliamentary Standing Committees on Subordinate Legislation in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

MHA sources sought to defend the ministry, saying the implementation was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With just days for the Lok Sabha elections to be held, the Modi government finally notified the rules that allow persecuted religious minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to easily seek citizenship in India. It also came a day before the start of the holy month of Ramzan, with a section claiming that the ruling saffron camp had chosen the date with a purpose.

The Opposition had risen in rebellion against the Bill when it came for passage in Parliament, accusing the government of introducing religion as criteria for citizenship. The upheaval was also reflected in huge protests across the country.

Questions were raised as to why persecuted minorities in China and Myanmar — Muslim in these cases — and in Sri Lanka, with a linguistic minority of Tamils, were not under the ambit of the new law with opponents of the law pointing out the government’s alleged discriminatory attitude.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said the CAA announcement is yet another attempt to "manage the headlines" after the Supreme Court's strictures on the electoral bonds issue.

"After seeking nine extensions for the notification of the rules, the timing right before the elections is evidently designed to polarise the elections, especially in West Bengal and Assam," he said.

Senior lawyer Sanjay Hegde said it was surprising that the government did not find time earlier to notify the CAA rules.

"The Act has been challenged in the Supreme Court, there has been no specific stay, the matter hasn't been heard for some time. In the meanwhile, the rules have been notified and I am sure that in respect of the implementation of rules, there will be appropriate petitions filed. It is possible that the government wanted to notify these rules before the Model Code of Conduct comes into play," Hegde was quoted by PTI as saying.