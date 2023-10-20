JOIN US
Modi govt's sole focus remaining in power, not public welfare: Priyanka Gandhi

Addressing a public meeting in Sikrai in poll-bound Rajasthan's Dausa district, the Congress general secretary also accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of working for its 'industrialist friends'.
Last Updated 20 October 2023, 11:38 IST

Jaipur: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Friday targeted the Modi government, saying its sole focus is on remaining in power and not on public welfare.

Addressing a public meeting in Sikrai in poll-bound Rajasthan's Dausa district, the Congress general secretary also accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of working for its 'industrialist friends'.

'When they (BJP) were in power, how many schemes did they launch in Rajasthan? It's clear that the focus of Modi ji and the BJP is not on your well-being, but on remaining in power and strengthening themselves,' Vadra said.

'It has become their policy to take money out of poor people's pockets and give it to the big industrialists,' she said.

She exhorted the people of Rajasthan to bring the Congress back to power in the state. She asserted that her party is united in the state.

A real leader looks at the present and future, and does not talk about the past again and again, Vadra said in an apparent attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Public welfare can only be achieved through politics that is based on service and compassion. People need to understand why the BJP raises religion and caste issues instead of talking about development, she said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, state unit president Govind Singh Dotasra and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot were also present at the public meeting.

The Rajasthan assembly elections will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3.

(Published 20 October 2023, 11:38 IST)
BJPCongressPriyanka GandhiAssembly Elections 2023Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023

