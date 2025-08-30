Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Modi pitches ‘beyond Delhi-Tokyo’ push, urges Indian states-Japanese prefectures to deepen ties

At the meet in Tokyo, he stressed that collaboration must extend past capitals, with Japanese technology and Indian talent combining across states and prefectures.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 05:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 August 2025, 05:50 IST
India NewsIndia-Japan Relationscollaborations

Follow us on :

Follow Us