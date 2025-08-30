<p>Tokyo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met governors of 16 Japanese prefectures in Tokyo and called for strengthening state-prefecture cooperation under the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.</p><p>"This morning in Tokyo, interacted with the governors of 16 prefectures of Japan. State-prefecture cooperation is a vital pillar of India-Japan friendship. This is also why a separate initiative on it was launched during the 15th Annual India-Japan Summit yesterday," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.</p><p>"There is immense scope to cooperate in areas like trade, innovation, entrepreneurship and more. Futuristic sectors like Startups, tech and AI too can be beneficial," he added.</p><p>The Ministry of External Affairs also shared details of the interaction in a post on X saying, "Taking greater strides in the steadfast India-Japan ties. PM Narendra Modi met with the Governors of 16 prefectures in Tokyo."</p><p>PM highlighted the potential of states-prefectures collaboration and in this regard urged action under the State-Prefecture Partnership Initiative launched during 15th India-Japan Annual Summit for shared progress, it said.</p><p>Discussions focused on ways to further deepen the growing partnerships between Indian states and Japanese prefectures in the fields of technology, innovation, investment, skills, start-ups and SMEs, the ministry added.</p>.USAID didn't receive funding of Rs 183 crore for voter turnout in India: Embassy to MEA.<p>According to the MEA statement, Modi, in his address underlined that India-Japan ties, drawing vitality from age-old civilisational linkages, continue to flourish.</p><p>He said the time had come to give a renewed push to state-prefecture engagement beyond the traditional focus on Tokyo and Delhi.</p><p>He highlighted that the State-Prefecture Partnership Initiative would boost cooperation in trade, technology, tourism, skills, security and cultural exchanges.</p><p>The Prime Minister urged Japanese governors and Indian state governments to forge stronger collaborations in manufacturing, mobility, next-generation infrastructure, innovation, start-ups and small businesses.</p><p>Noting that each Japanese prefecture has its own economic and technological strengths and Indian states their unique capabilities, the Prime Minister invited the governors to contribute to India's growth story.</p><p>He also called for joint efforts in youth and skills exchange and optimally combining Japanese technology with Indian talent, the MEA said.</p><p>The governors observed that sub-national collaboration was key to taking bilateral business, educational, cultural and people-to-people ties to the next level, it added.</p>