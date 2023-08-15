Modi sets tone for 2024 Lok Sabha polls in I-day speech

India is now feeling a sense of security, serial bomb blasts are a thing of the past while violence in Naxal-hit areas has gone down, Prime Minister said even as he announced a host of other social sector schemes for the elections year while presenting a report card of the ones being implemented.

“We have to take more steps to minimise the burden of price rise on our people,” Modi said announcing his government would take measures to curb inflation.

“After the Covid-19 pandemic, the world order was at the cusp of a change similar to the one experienced after World War-2,” Modi said, giving India a unique advantage due to its “demography, diversity and democracy.”

During his 90-minute, the PM said the decisions taken in the next 25 years will have an impact over the next millennium.