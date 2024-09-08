Modi to have 'farewell' meeting with Biden in Delaware, attend Quad summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to have a ‘farewell meeting’ with President Joe Biden in the home city of the 81-year-old leader of the United States on September 21.

Modi will fly to Wilmington in Delaware to meet Biden just about six weeks before the US will vote to elect its next president. He and Biden will also join Japanese and Australian prime ministers, Fumio Kishida and Anthony Albanese, for a summit of the Quad – a four-nation coalition forged to counter the hegemonic aspirations of China in the Indo-Pacific region, sources said.

This may be the last in-person meeting between Modi and Biden before he and First Lady Jill Biden leave the White House in Washington DC, and his successor is sworn in as the next US president on January 20 next year.

Biden hosted Modi in the White House on June 21 and 22 last year during the prime minister’s landmark visit to the US. The prime minister hosted the US president on September 9 and 10 when he came to attend the G20 summit in New Delhi.

The bilateral relations between New Delhi and Washington DC, however, came under stress after the US prosecutors on November 29, 2023, alleged that Nikhil Gupta, a citizen of India incarcerated in the Czech Republic, had been an associate of an official of an agency of the Government of India and the official had engaged him to hire a hitman to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the general counsel of the secessionist organization Sikhs for Justice.