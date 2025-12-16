<p>Alvina Clara</p>.<p>Last year, a student I know entered the exam hall with a racing heart and a tense mind. The moment the paper was handed out, the questions she had practised many times suddenly seemed hard, and the formulas she had memorised slipped from memory. Such cases are frequently reported during board exams.</p>.<p>As the February 2026 board exams approach, students face a familiar mix of nerves and motivation. ‘Prepare for the worst and hope for the best’ is a mindset that can help them navigate the phase. A structured plan that blends focused study sessions with intermittent rest and reassurance can help them prepare effectively and perform better on exam days. Here is a guide.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint"><span class="bold">Smart preparation to reduce stress: </span>Create a realistic study schedule that breaks each subject into small, manageable blocks. Aim for 2–3 focused study sessions per day, each lasting about 45–60 minutes in a quiet and secluded room of the house. Prioritise learning weak areas, but keep revising strong topics. Establish a weekly routine with fixed wake-up times, meal plans, study sessions, short breaks, and a consistent bedtime to build momentum.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint"><span class="bold">A calm learning environment: </span>A clutter-free desk with all necessary stationery within reach and minimal distractions can aid concentration. Keep the study area well-lit and ventilated. Ensure the study space is free of noise and distractions. Practice past papers under timed conditions and look for patterns in questions. Explaining topics aloud as if teaching someone else can help reinforce understanding. Compile concise notes or flashcards for definitions, formulas, and key points to speed up revision in the days to come.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint"><span class="bold">Keep health and energy in check: </span>Exam periods are undoubtedly stressful. Anxiety and tension can diminish your health and energy levels, which are very crucial both before and during examinations. So, aim for at least 7–8 hours of unperturbed sleep each night. Eat nutrient-rich meals and wholesome snacks between study blocks to maintain energy. Stay hydrated and include short physical activity like a brisk walk, dance or light stretching.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint"><span class="bold">Revision rhythms: </span>In the final weeks, shift to high-yield revision. Use flashcards, key formulas, and succinct topic summaries to recall what you’ve learned. Do full mock tests every few days and review errors carefully. Review the weekly study plan and adjust as needed to ensure all topics are covered. On the day before the exam, keep a light schedule — no heavy new topics, just quick reviews and a good night’s sleep to ensure readiness and vitality.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint"><span class="bold">Keep calm during exams: </span>After exhaustive preparations, you need to stay quiet to prevent stress from making you forget what you’ve learned. A calm breathing routine — inhale and exhale — can help you keep calm before attempting each exam. During the exam, glance through all questions first, start with sections you know well to manage time carefully, and return later to attempt tricky questions rather than squandering precious minutes. Visualise success. Imagine completing all answers confidently and have faith you will fetch good marks. After exams, a short rest ritual, such as a brisk walk in nature or a nap, can refresh the mind before beginning the next study session.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint"><span class="bold">Parental support:</span> Celebrate your child’s efforts and foster a can-do attitude. Help them maintain a healthy routine with nutritious meals and undisturbed sleep. Stock healthy snacks and water near the study table. Encourage open conversations about what’s working and areas of improvement, and assure they always have your back. If anxiety or stress escalates, get them onto short-guided relaxation activities to get on track. Checking on them during study hours can reinforce learning without escalating tension. Also emphasise that exams are the gate to the future, but not the sole measure of success in life.</p>.<p>When students feel supported by their parents, they tend to perform more confidently on exam day, pass with flying colours, and carry that confidence into their ongoing academic journey. </p>