<p>Mumbai: Former Union minister Prithviraj Chavan of the Congress on Monday said the growing monopoly in the aviation sector poses a "serious threat" to economy and affects passenger interest, and demanded crisis-hit IndiGo be split into two companies to ensure fair competition.</p>.<p>Talking to reporters here, Chavan noted only two major players now dominate India's air travel -- IndiGo with 65 per cent market share and the Tata Group (Air India and AI Express) with nearly 30 per cent pie.</p>.Explained | New pilot roster rule or tech glitch and weather? Why over 100 IndiGo flights cancelled in one day.<p>"In 2004, India had 10 functional airlines, but today only two big companies are left. Nearly 40 crore passengers and just two airlines -- this situation will become more serious in the future," the former Maharashtra Chief Minister cautioned.</p>.<p>Calling the current crisis at IndiGo, which has seen widespread flight disruptions over the last one week, "unfortunate and shocking", the Congress leader maintained the situation was a result of regulatory lapses and alleged collusion between the government and private airlines.</p>.<p>Chavan sought the resignation of Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, suspension of the IndiGo CEO, and dismissal of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials responsible for the lapses.</p>.<p>"Monopoly in the aviation sector is dangerous for the country," he insisted, adding the government should not allow the entire sector to be controlled by private players.</p>.<p>To ensure fair competition in the aviation sector, the former Union minister suggested splitting the leading domestic carrier into two companies and capping their market share at 30 per cent each.</p>.<p>"The government must not allow the entire aviation sector to fall into private hands. It should start a national airline of its own," the Congress leader suggested.</p>.<p>Chavan renewed his demand for the implementation of the Civil Aviation Authority proposed during the previous Congress-led UPA regime (2004-14), in which he was a minister, to strengthen oversight and accountability in the key sector.</p>.<p>He demanded setting up of a special compensation fund of Rs 1,000 crore to help passengers who suffered losses due to overpriced tickets and mass disruptions at IndiGo.</p>.<p>Chavan claimed the Competition Commission has "completely failed" to prevent monopolistic control and demanded its dissolution and replacement by a new empowered body. </p>