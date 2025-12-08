Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Monopoly in aviation sector dangerous for country, break IndiGo into 2 entities: Congress' Prithviraj Chavan

Chavan noted only two major players now dominate India's air travel -- IndiGo with 65 per cent market share and the Tata Group (Air India and AI Express) with nearly 30 per cent pie.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 15:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 15:10 IST
India NewsCongressAir IndiaIndiGo Airlines

Follow us on :

Follow Us