Japan warns of 3-metre high tsunami after magnitude 7.6 earthquake

The tsunami warning was issued for the prefectures of Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate, after the quake jolted a large part of Japan's north and east at 11:15 p.m. (1415 GMT).
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 15:50 IST
Published 08 December 2025, 15:50 IST
