Mpox virus has minimal pandemic potential, nothing to panic: OMAG

Mumbai: Amid one suspected case of Mpox detected in India, Organised Medicine Academic Guild (OMAG), an umbrella organization of professional medical associations of post-graduate doctors, said that there is nothing to panic as the mpox virus (MPXV) has minimal pandemic potential; however, we cannot lower the guard.

“Mpox is not transmitted through the respiratory route - droplets, aerosols, surface - it can not be equated with Covid and cannot become a major epidemic, hence general people need to be aware, nothing to panic about,” said Dr Ishwar Gilada, Secretary General, OMAG.